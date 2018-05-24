After the death of an Arizona pedestrian, Uber heads back to the land of rules and regulations

May. 24, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Uber is shutting down its self-driving car-testing in Arizona, the company announced Wednesday. The decision comes after one of Uber’s autonomous vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe in March.
Instead, Uber says it will test its autonomous cars in San Francisco and Pittsburgh, where company engineers are based.
It’s worth remembering that Uber left San Francisco in a huff at the end of 2016 because California had the gall to require Uber to get a permit to operate its self-driving cars on public streets. When Uber refused, the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered the company to take the cars off the road.
May. 24, 2018, 10:40 a.m.
Seriously, is anyone really shocked that the much-ballyhooed Summit-of-the-Century between President Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong Un has been canceled?
From the start, this highly unusual meeting of the minds was undertaken in an unorthodox way, to put it mildly. Negotiated often by tweet and news communique rather than through established diplomatic channels, it began with threats and name-calling. Trump sought laughs from his base by dismissing the North Korean leader as “Little Rocket Man,” and Kim responded by calling Trump a “dotard.” When Kim referred to a Trump speech as “reckless remarks by an old lunatic,” Trump asked “Why would Kim Jong Un insult me by calling me “old,’ when I would NEVER call him short and fat?”
But while the schoolboy insults were bandied to the amusement of the world, there were also real threats of serious violence by players who at least in theory had the power to follow through if they chose to. Trump said ominously that “military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded.” He threatened to unleash “fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.” In one speech he vowed to “totally destroy North Korea.” Kim made equally rash threats. “The United States should know that the button for nuclear war is on my table,” he said. “The entire area of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range.”
May. 24, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
Here’s a horrible thought: The United States and North Korea might abandon efforts to pursue a nuclear deal because they can’t agree on whose idea it was to meet.
You’ve no doubt heard by now that President Trump called off the scheduled June 12 summit in Singapore with Kim Jong Un because of the inflammatory rhetoric coming out of top North Korean officials in recent days. (Insert your potentially offensive pot-kettle-black joke here.) But in the back-and-forth between the two nations lies another, far more petty dispute.
On Monday, Vice President Pence repeated on Fox News the Trump administration line that North Korea would end up like Libya (i.e., gutted) if it didn’t reach a deal to abandon its nuclear ambitions. He added:
May. 24, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
- Plastic Trash
Plastic drinking straws are having a moment – and not a good one, for them. Though certainly not the worst source of litter, these ubiquitous sucking tubes have become the stand-ins for all the single- use plastic trash mucking up the ocean.
U.S. cities, mostly those on the West Coast, have passed anti-straw ordinances and there’s a statewide “straws only on request” bill pending in the California Legislature. New York City is considering an outright ban.
Kids in particular have picked up on the anti-straw message, probably because they use so many of them. Also, anyone who watches this video will never think about drinking straws the same way. Many forward-thinking businesses have correctly read the temperature of customers and have voluntarily stopped handing out plastic straws. Good for them!
May. 23, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Thanks to Senate Republicans, Merrick Garland never made it to the Supreme Court. But the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Obama to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia might still exert some influence on the nation’s highest tribunal — if only by setting an example.
On Wednesday, in his role as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Garland announced that the appeals court — sometimes called the second most important court in the nation — would stream the oral arguments before its judges live online. (The only exceptions will be arguments in which classified or sealed matters must be discussed.) Previously, the court had livestreamed audio of particular arguments on request.
Garland called the new policy “an important additional step in bringing transparency to our proceedings.”
May. 23, 2018, 12:56 p.m.
Over the weekend, race-baiting provocateur and Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren had a glass of water thrown in her face at a Minneapolis bar. Video of the incident surfaced soon after and has been spreading across Twitter in a tsunami of schadenfreude ever since.
Viscerally satisfying as Lahren’s comeuppance may seem (this is, after all, someone who once likened Black Lives Matter to the KKK) let’s shut this trend down pronto, before it spreads. And not because of decency or the 1st Amendment or open-and-honest expression or anything like that.
This is America. Let’s get real: We know exactly where this is going to take us. The Obamas, or Oprah, or some other figurehead of grace, dignity and earnest expression will be out for a quiet meal and a knuckledragger will throw something far worse than water in their direction. Half of the internet (our president likely among them) will flock to Twitter screaming: “Well whatabout Tomi!”
May. 23, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
A New York federal judge — or, as President Trump may be tempted to call her, a “so-called judge” — ruled Wednesday that Trump is violating the constitutional rights of people he blocks on Twitter for criticizing him.
U.S. District Court Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald took a different view of the 1st Amendment issue than the Los Angeles Times editorial board, which expressed skepticism last year that the tweeter in chief’s stream of pronouncements (done under the moniker @realDonaldTrump) was a public forum.
“Twitter is a private company, not a public utility,” we argued. “It should have a 1st Amendment right to set its own rules.”
May. 23, 2018, 11:59 a.m.
I don’t watch football. I think it’s dumb, violent and boring. But the protest policy cooked up by the NFL owners to stop players from taking a knee before the game makes me want to start watching football just so I can stop in protest.
The policy says that players who are on the field must stand during the pregame national anthem (they can do whatever they like if they’re in the locker room). If they violate this rule, they can be fined. The old policy only suggested they stand for the anthem but required players to be on the sidelines.
The owners have a legal right to tell their employees how to conduct themselves on the job. But this self-interested policy seems clearly about one thing only: protecting their profits. After 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling before games to protest the treatment of African Americans in the United States, the ensuing controversy blew up and viewership dropped. Was the ratings slump related to the player protests, or was it just the product of an ongoing trend? Who knows?
May. 23, 2018, 9:28 a.m.
The GOP infighting that blocked passage of the farm bill may eventually claim another victim: “Dreamer” immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
This is a little byzantine, so bear with me while I spool it out. Prodded by such Central Valley lawmakers as Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and David Valadao (R-Hanford), a small group of House Republicans filed a petition in mid-May to force a vote on four competing proposals to settle the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The four were the DREAM Act, a Democratic proposal with half a dozen Republican supporters; the Securing America’s Future Act, the bill by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) favored by conservative Republicans; the USA Act, a measure backed by Republican and Democratic centrists; and whatever immigration-related measure House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) wanted to bring to the floor.
The move was boldly defiant of the House Republican leadership, given that its authors were making common cause with House Democrats in a bid to seize control of the immigration agenda. But the chess-move response by the far-right House Freedom Caucus was to refuse to vote for the farm bill unless and until the House voted on the Goodlatte bill — and just the Goodlatte bill.
May. 22, 2018, 4:58 p.m.
The Associated Press has unleashed a bombshell investigation into Trump fund-raiser Elliott Broidy. If you haven’t read the piece yet, feel free to jump over and take a gander. I’ll wait.
Back? Good.
The piece is a monster, with loads of sordid details about a key Trump ally’s nefarious foreign dealings. There are, of course, Russia ties. I’ll leave it to more seasoned watchers of Robert S. Mueller III to explain the intricacies and larger implications of the piece and how it all plays into the special counsel’s investigation.