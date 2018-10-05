The Kavanaugh nomination has left no one unsullied

Oct. 5, 2018, 8:46 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
- Rule of Law
As the Brett Kavanaugh melodrama nears its conclusion, a few lines from Echo and the Bunnymen’s “The Cutter” come to mind:
Am I the worthy cross?
Will I still be soiled
When the dirt is off?
The Senate vote this morning to curtail debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination all but guarantees that the judge will be elevated to the nation’s highest court. But the incredibly ugly path taken to get to this point has not only put a cloud over Kavanaugh that may never lift, it’s damaged the Senate’s already weak reputation and cast the Supreme Court in more vividly political hues. There’s plenty of blame to go around, so let’s start assigning it.
Oct. 4, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
It might be hard to recognize, but there are other things going on in Washington these days besides the two-ring circus of President Trump and Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. For instance: That very court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a death penalty case centering on whether a state can execute someone whose medical condition has left him addled and stripped of memory of the crime for which he is to be executed.
The courts have previously held that it is cruel and unusual punishment to execute someone who doesn’t have a “rational understanding” of what’s happening – generally, the insane and the psychotic. In the case of Vernon Madison, 68, that line gets blurry. When reminded, Madison knows the state of Alabama wants to execute him for the 1985 killing of a police officer. But the knowledge quickly dissipates into fog. A series of strokes have left him brain-damaged and suffering from vascular dementia — the injuries show up on MRIs — with a documented decline in IQ; he’s now incapable of remembering the crime for which he is to be killed. And 33 years of solitary confinement hasn’t helped.
The dementia has left Madison befuddled to the point that he soils himself because he can’t find the toilet next to the bed in his 5-by-8-foot cell. He wants someone to tell his mother that he has suffered strokes; she’s been dead for years. He can’t remember the alphabet past the letter G. He also plans to move to Florida.
Oct. 3, 2018, 2:02 p.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
The FBI’s report on its reopened background check of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is expected to be turned over imminently to the White House and the Senate.
That report will lack credibility with many Americans — and some senators — if it doesn’t include interviews with the nominee and with Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the appeals court judge of trying to force himself on her when they were teenagers, a claim he categorically denies.
The bureau reportedly has interviewed people who belonged to Kavanaugh’s high school social circle, including his friend Mark Judge, who, according to Ford, was in the room when she says Kavanaugh assaulted her. Agents also have interviewed Deborah Ramirez, who has claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were students at Yale.
Oct. 3, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
The latest state voter registration numbers are out, and though the numbers bode well for democracy, they aren’t looking good for California’s Republican Party.
There are now more Californians signed up to vote than ever — 19,086,589 of them, to be exact, which is 75.81% of those eligible to vote. But the number affiliated with the Republican Party dropped by about 93,000, to a mere 24.5%, just in the last few months.
This is the latest bad news for the state’s GOP, which has been losing ground in the Golden State for many years. Its minority status is reflected in the Democrat-dominated Legislature and the state’s constitutional offices. In May, the California GOP hit the mortifying milestone of losing its second-place status to those registered with no party preference.
Oct. 2, 2018, 12:41 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
- The Swamp
Meanwhile, back to one of the Trump administration’s original scandals: A watchdog group has updated its list of President Trump’s wide-ranging conflicts of interest, offering a depressingly thorough accounting of how he, his family and some top appointees have routinely tripped over the ethics line.
The conflicts are rooted in the nature of the Trump Organization’s businesses, which includes licensing the Trump name for development projects around the world and operating Trump-named golf courses and resorts. Every time the president visits one of his properties for business or recreation — 147 days and counting — he uses the White House to enhance his private business. You can’t buy advertising like that.
Trump announced early on that he had stepped back from decision-making at the family business and turned operations over to two of his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. But that doesn’t redress the conflicts because Trump still derives income from the businesses, and he knows what they are because his name is plastered all over them.
Oct. 2, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
It’s shocking sometimes at how needlessly cruel this administration has been. This week, a new policy went into effect denying visas to same-sex partners of U.N. diplomats and employees unless they are married, a dangerous act for people hailing from any of the 72 countries where homosexuality is illegal — or from any of the eight countries where it is a capital offense.
The new policy, which went into effect Monday, also requires same-sex partners of diplomats and U.N. employees already in the United States to get married by the end of the year or face expulsion.
Former Obama U.N. ambassador Samantha Power got it right when she tweeted that the policy is “needlessly cruel and bigoted.”
Oct. 1, 2018, 3:10 p.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
Hear that tinkling? That’s the sound of the glass ceilings in corporate boardrooms shattering up and down the Golden State.
With just hours remaining before the legislative deadline on Sunday night, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 826 by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), making California the first state in the nation to require publicly traded corporations to have women on their boards of directors.
Not many, mind you, but at least one by the end of next year. About one-fourth of the large corporations headquartered in California don’t have a single female board member. By 2021, corporate boards with five directors must add at least one more woman, and larger boards must add two more or face fines and public shaming on the Secretary of State’s website.
Oct. 1, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Moments after Gov. Jerry Brown’s office announced that he had signed a bill to restore net neutrality protections in California that the federal government abandoned, the
Sep. 28, 2018, 3:58 p.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
What a party pooper! Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have allowed Los Angeles, San Francisco and seven other cities to temporarily extend alcohol service at bars and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Senate Bill 905 was San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener’s second attempt to loosen an 80-year-old law that requires businesses licensed for on-site liquor sales to stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. This is earlier than other states, such as New York, Illinois and Nevada, where bars are allowed to keep pouring until 4 a.m. and later.
Wiener and others argued that a 2 a.m. last call no longer makes sense for cities with thriving music and nightlife scenes that compete for investment and tourism with the likes of New York City, Las Vegas and other late-night hot spots. It also doesn’t consider the increasing availability of taxis and ride-hailing apps, such as Lyft and Uber, that give revelers more ways to get home without driving.
Sep. 28, 2018, 2:35 p.m.
- Opinion
- Election 2018
Voters in inland San Diego county didn’t need another reason to question Rep. Duncan Hunter’s fitness for office. The Republican from Alpine and his wife were indicted in August on charges of misusing a quarter million dollars in campaign donations for personal expenses. A poll since then shows that a lot of voters in his district think he’s guilty.
Nevertheless, Hunter gave voters another reason to reject his reelection bid on Nov. 6 with the release of a despicable campaign ad insinuating that his Democratic opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, is a Muslim terrorist “working to infiltrate Congress” in a “well-orchestrated plan.”
The evidence? That Campa-Najjar, who is American born and ethnically Palestinian and Mexican, changed his name from Ammar Yasser Najjar to Ammar Campa-Najjar (Campa is his Mexican mother’s maiden name) after the June primary. The ad suggests he did it to hide his familial connections. Campa-Najjar’s grandfather was one of the masterminds of the 1972 “Munich massacre,” a terrorist attack by the Palestinian Black September group on Israeli Olympic athletes.