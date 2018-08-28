Trump says he got rid of a limit on politicking by preachers. Nope

The felony convictions of former Trump insiders Michael Cohen, left, and Paul Manafort have rocked the administration; more are likely. (Don Emmert / AFP/Getty Images)

The double-header loss for Team Trump in the federal courts Tuesday was riveting and will resonate for months no matter how hard the president tries and lies to make it seem like nothing. “Where is the collusion?” President Trump asked. Well, to start with, among him and longtime fixer Michael Cohen, the head of the company that owns the National Enquirer, a Playboy model, and an adult film star.

It’s useful at such moments to take a step back and look at both the arc that brought the nation to this juncture, and the context.

Remember, Trump the candidate picked up significant support from people so disgusted with how Washington works that they thought a modern-day P.T. Barnum would fix it. Trump was the one to “drain the swamp” because he was too rich to be bought or beholden to others (never mind the personal conflicts of interest). Which may or not be true, but it’s clear he is perfectly capable of doing the buying himself ($130,000 to keep the porn star quiet; $150,000 to bottle up news of the affair with the Playboy model) in a clear attempt to corrupt the election. How swampy.