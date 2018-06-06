Josh Newman's recall shows that Republicans only want to win, no matter the cost to Californians

Eighty pieces of plastic bags were found in the stomach of short-finned pilot whale after an autopsy (Thai Whales)

During the five days that rescuers tried to save the life of an ailing pilot whale found in a canal in Thailand last week, it vomited up five plastic bags. That, it turns out, was just a horrifying preview of what was discovered after the whale finally expired: 80 plastic bags stuffed into the whale’s stomach.

This is not the first marine animal to be found to have been harmed by ingesting plastic trash in the ocean. Or even the first whale. In 2013, the body of a sperm whale washed up on a beach in Spain with 37 pounds of garbage blocking its stomach.

But it may be the most heart-wrenching death-by-plastic story yet. And it comes at an pivotal moment. Humans are — finally — waking up to the fact that their addiction to throwaway plastic is killing wildlife in a much more graphic and gruesome manner than climate change. Stories like these ought to be a rallying call for new, and significant, restrictions on single-use plastic items.