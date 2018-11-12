Save a grandma. Get your flu shot

Right now, if you’re a relatively healthy person, a flu shot might reduce your personal risk of coming down with the flu by 40% to 60%. But getting a flu shot also does something else: It helps protect the people around you who are most vulnerable to serious flu illness, particularly the very old and the very young. A vaccine that is 60% effective on a 30-year-old, for instance, may be only 30% effective on someone over 65. Babies are notably hospitalized for influenza at alarming rates.