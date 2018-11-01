Will doubting evangelicals show up at the polls on Tuesday?

Given evangelical voting patterns over the past four decades, it would be foolish to suppose these Christians will abandon the Republican Party. However, ominously for Trump in 2020 and for Republicans in the long run, evangelical demographics are shifting along with the country as a whole: The evangelical cohort is increasingly nonwhite, with an emphasis on Latinos. And millennial evangelicals, surveys suggest, dissent from their parents’ unblinking support for the Republican Party. A report on younger evangelicals in the New Yorker in August quoted a 24-year-old’s perspective: “We can’t be married to the agenda of the donkey or the elephant. We must be married to the party of the lamb.”