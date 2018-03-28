America needs baseball's virtues more than ever

Baseball reminds us how important historical context is as well. No one forgets that baseball was racially segregated until Jackie Robinson took the field with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. In 1920, when the league introduced the more tightly-wound "live ball," sluggers such as Babe Ruth became stars of the game overnight. MLB added eight games to the regular season in the early 1960s, which made comparing the single-season achievements of pitchers and hitters difficult. With the growing dominance of pitchers during the late 1960s, the league widened the strike zone and lowered the pitcher's mound five inches to help batters again. Such rule changes, of which there are many, mean that Babe Ruth can't be neatly compared to Mike Trout.