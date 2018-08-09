Why not a 'best box office' Academy Award?

If the academy wants to acknowledge box office success directly, there are better ways to do it. The easiest would be to just — acknowledge box office success directly. Rather than trying to create a cyborg category that lumps together quality and popularity, it could just give an award to whatever film grosses the most money. The academy wouldn't get any suspense out of the process, it's true. But it would still achieve its apparent goal, which is to highlight a very popular film during the Oscars broadcast. And a “best box office” prize wouldn't imply that popular films can't be quality films; the winner could remain eligible for a best picture nomination.