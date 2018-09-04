Steve Bannon is a bigot. There is no point in debating bigots

But the backlash was fierce and swift. Legions of readers declared on social media that they were canceling their subscriptions to the New Yorker. The author Roxane Gay announced that she was pulling an essay she had been working on for the magazine. Kathryn Schulz, a New Yorker staff writer, said publicly that she was horrified by Remnick’s decision. And a number of high-profile festival guests — Judd Apatow, Jim Carrey, Jimmy Fallon — said they would not appear at the festival if Bannon attended.