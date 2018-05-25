In the age of #MeToo, Philip Roth offers an unlikely blueprint for feminists

Notwithstanding that Grant's observation is a lot like one you might see in Roth's satirical depictions of postmodern academics, it also seems backward. Roth trafficked heavily in repugnance all right, but it was repugnance aimed inward. Even when I was 19 and wondering what to make of Portnoy's shorthand names for his non-Jewish girlfriends — the Pilgrim, the Pumpkin, the Monkey — it was clear that what was in play wasn't so much hatred of women but rather a chronic and all-encompassing sense of inferiority to them. In Roth's world, male entitlement was a broad scale disguise for male failure. Womankind was the source of enormous rage and disappointment, but mankind was the source of weakness and shame so unshakeable it took him 27 novels and at least one memoir to work through it.