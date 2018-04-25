The new congressional authorization to fight terrorism still gives the president too much power

The "declare war" clause in the Constitution makes it clear that any president who believes it is necessary for the United States to go to war overseas must make the case to the American people's elected representatives in Congress. Only after the legislative branch votes in favor of war can the commander in chief actually prosecute a conflict. The resolution offered by the Foreign Relations Committee inexplicably shreds this process for the sake of political convenience. Were the resolution to pass, the president could launch airstrikes or deploy American troops against a band of terrorists into another country without first gaining the legislative branch's assent. Instead, Congress would have to decide whether the action was unnecessary after that action was already taken.