Handicapping California's celebrity-free governor's race

That doesn't mean he has won my vote, fond as I am of his instinct to spend so little time playing the talking head game on cable news. I'm still studying the issues and watching the campaign play out. But in a lifetime of observing Golden State politics, I have never seen a bigger gulf between the amount of attention a candidate warrants and what Chiang is getting. Whether you're a Republican, a Democrat, or an independent like me, you're simply not informed about all of the strongest options for the June 5 open primary until you've studied the candidate whose biggest weakness is his lack of fame.