A judge's marathon training helps people rise from Skid Row. Why not try more small programs?

The issue is daunting in large part because the people now on the streets and in temporary shelters suffer from many of the thorniest problems that America faces, including drug addiction and alcoholism. Some have criminal convictions that make it difficult for them to reintegrate back into society. Skid row’s density and persistence as a magnet for desperate people induces a kind of paralysis; sometimes it seems as though dysfunction on skid row is as inevitable as gridlock at rush hour. If policymakers haven't solved the problem by now, how likely is it that they ever will?