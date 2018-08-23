Social media isn't a social safety net

Desperate people who can’t interest Musk in their problems may resort to crowdfunding campaigns. A third of the pages on the platform GoFundMe are for medical bills — and more than half of those campaigns were launched in states that did not expand Medicaid coverage through Obamacare. Families must figure out how to turn a health crisis into a PR campaign, and most of them will fail to hit their fundraising goal: The journal Social Science & Medicine found that more than 90% of fundraisers on the site do not. Meanwhile, Mother Jones estimated that GoFundMe’s profits are in the $200-million range.