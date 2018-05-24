What the yanny/laurel meme might teach us about our political and cultural divides

Most of us know this to be true, yet we're burrowed so deeply in our own beliefs it can be hard to conceptualize that there is another way of seeing the world. Confronted with the opinions of people on the opposite side of many political issues, often I fail to even begin to understand how they could believe what they do. I know I am not alone in this. "How do you not hear 'yanny'?" is another way of asking: How can anyone believe that criminalizing abortion will make it go away? How could anyone not believe stricter gun laws would reduce school shootings? How could anyone think that separating refugee children from their parents and holding them indefinitely in immigration detention centers is morally defensible?