More indictments in the Russia investigation? #ButHisTexts!

The indictments charge a dozen military-intelligence agents with conspiracy to attack the United States in 2016. They further connect at least one candidate for U.S. Congress to the Russian spies. And they suggest that any Americans who collaborated with Guccifer 2.0, a front for the Russian military operation, could be considered co-conspirators. So far, two Republican operatives have admitted to ties with Guccifer 2.0: Trump’s close advisor Roger Stone and political consultant Aaron Nevins.