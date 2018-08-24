Leonard Bernstein, still brilliant at 100

As for Bernstein’s personal qualities and idiosyncrasies, they will fade in interest and relevance as the years go by. Already, in fact, they seem beside the point. The music he left us, what he did for music in our time, and what he meant for music in our time — those are the things that count, the contributions that will endure. In 1984 Bernstein conducted a “Concert for Peace” at the Washington National Cathedral. I was in the orchestra, and I’ll never forget that at a certain point in the rehearsal — we were playing one of the great works of the symphonic repertoire — Bernstein stopped and said, “You know, the only thing more important than what we’re doing this for” — he paused — “is what we’re doing.”