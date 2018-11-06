Black people will stand in line to vote today, but where has voting gotten us?

For black people, being against, in opposition to, has defined our American struggle. Voting entirely for something or someone is a luxury we rarely have. Not even with Obama. The first black president was a Democrat after all, and it was well understood by 2008 that Democrats, pushed by Republicans, had acquiesced to too many racially conservative policies to be considered advocates of our best interests. Yet black support of Obama fit into a larger tradition of voting pragmatically and philosophically, which means we vote to advance, or at the very least preserve, some part of a racial justice agenda that has never been adopted in full by either party. What’s clear now is that Republicans are openly hostile to that agenda, and Democrats are not, and so my choice this time is easy. Simple.