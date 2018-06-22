If community colleges want more funding, they have to graduate more students

And even with the dual reward scheme written into the law, community colleges will be tempted by their need for funds to find loopholes where they can. It’s worrying, for example, that the measure provides the same amount of outcome‑based funding for any credential, which may prompt schools to concentrate on certificate programs, whose graduates often earn no more than students with a high school diploma. The schools get rewarded for the number of graduates who find “living wage” jobs — isn’t higher education supposed to do more than keep people off the dole? And to make sure that colleges aren’t turned into diploma mills, instructors need to be protected against pressure to award higher grades or else risk losing their jobs.