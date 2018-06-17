Slaughter of the aphids, a garden wars story

Next, I drove to the nursery. I had to wear shoes, interact with plant people, spend money, sit in traffic. But I returned victorious, I thought. I possessed a small carton of live, aphid-eating ladybugs. Put them in the refrigerator, said the instructions, where they will hibernate a bit. Then water the ground beneath the sprouts and release the bugs at sundown. In the morning, the ladies would awaken in a new home, hungry, to an aphid feast. Instead, all 1,020 of them disappeared. You can't trust ladybugs.