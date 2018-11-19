It's that time of year, when charities make such insistent pleas that even the dead pay up

When he moved into a rest home near the end of his life, my father-in-law’s mail was forwarded to our house. He was not a rich man, but gauging by his mail, he gave to many charities over his long adulthood. Charities for veterans, animal welfare (wild and captive), national and international human rights, religious freedom groups, political organizations and many childhood diseases. They all address him by name, sometimes in fancy calligraphy. They thank him for his continued loyalty and support and speak to him as a chum.