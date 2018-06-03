Food waste is destroying the planet. Doing something about it starts at home

When you get right down to it, food is a strange thing: It’s part of the environment, it’s part of us, and then it’s part of the environment again. When we gather, prepare, consume and dispose of it, we experience the tight weave of our bodies with the Earth. The fact that our bodies depend on and are part of the material environment can be disturbing to contemplate, but it can also remind us of how strange and wonderful it is to be, briefly, alive.