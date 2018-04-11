It's Trump who is attacking 'all we stand for'

Cohen's story that his "hush" payment was driven only by his friendship and had nothing to do with the imminent 2016 presidential election has always seemed brazen and far-fetched. There have been dozens of women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct or adulterous affairs; Daniels stands apart as someone Cohen wanted to silence because her allegations would have surfaced within weeks of election day. Accomplishing that appears to have required him to make an end-run around campaign contribution rules and then concoct an implausible story to cover his tracks. The prospective charges against Cohen — related to bank fraud and campaign finance malfeasance — would be the system's sharp rebuke for his cynical manipulation of the law.