After the Tree of Life shooting, my children will grow up less secure than their parents

To the right, the three floors of classrooms that you advanced down by the year, aleph to hay, starting at the same third floor where Robert Bowers holed up after allegedly killing 11 worshipers with an AK-15 and 3 Glocks. To the left, the main sanctuary, off-limits to us little pishers except for actual services and finally, our bar or bat mitzvahs, our turn to take our place in the room where Bowers opened fire on a mostly older crowd of early-arriving congregants.