Actually, Kennedy's Masterpiece Cakeshop opinion doesn't conflict with his gay rights legacy

Kennedy’s language makes clear that each side is entitled “to the neutral and respectful consideration.” The flaw in the commission’s decision, and the reason for the reversal, is evidence in the record that the commissioners addressed the claims of the baker with narrow-mindedness and even scorn: A commissioner opined that freedom of religion has been used historically to justify discrimination. “And to me,” he said, “it is one of the most despicable pieces of rhetoric that people can use.”