The Supreme Court may hand an enduring advantage to the Republican Party this term

Other such "sons" stand in the wings. Confronted with large-scale gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts following the 2010 elections, and with evidence of the data-driven precision that now enables statehouses to indulge in such partisan line-drawing, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. nonetheless demonstrated his horror, in oral arguments last week, at any efforts to curtail such efforts. "I really don't see how any legislature will ever be able to redistrict," he said, if the court were to suggest any guidelines for fair representation. Because so many state governments are in Republican hands, the extremes of partisan gerrymandering are mostly on the GOP side, though the Maryland case concerns a Democratic gerrymander.