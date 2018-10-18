After months of toxic politics, Anaheim and Disney need to get back on track

All observers of Anaheim politics for the last few years know that the city’s former policy of incentivizing the construction of luxury hotels by offering 70% rebates on the room occupancy tax had become controversial. Heated rhetoric, even name-calling, became the norm at the biweekly City Council meetings. Still, it was a big shock when, after more than a year of planning and meetings, city officials notified Disney that because it had moved the location of its planned hotel about 1,000 feet on the property site, the company was no longer eligible for the tax rebate program. Lawyers began to debate, but when it became clear the city was not going to back down, Disney put planning for the hotel on hold.