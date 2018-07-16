Google could use a little godliness

To some, this might seem like a suspicious attempt at religious indoctrination. But this isn’t about dogma. Any clergy person worth their vestments knows that it’s a buyer’s market out there; the days of preaching solely from the silo of the pulpit are long gone. Spirituality is not confined to the synagogue, nor mysticism to the mosque, nor truth to church. If God is everywhere, then there must be godliness in the online abyss too. Teachers of our various faith traditions can help show us where.