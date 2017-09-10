The animals of our post-apocalyptic future

Living things have shown a remarkable ability to adapt to global catastrophes. When an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, virtually wiping out the dinosaur population, mammals rose to dominate the planet. Scientists today believe that the rapidly melting Antarctic ice sheet is reaching a point of no return, signaling a cataclysm that may once again radically alter life on Earth. Here are just a few dystopian creatures humankind may not live to see.

Jason Novak is a cartoonist in Oakland.

