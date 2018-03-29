If Trump causes a constitutional crisis, will Roberts court show the courage of John Marshall?

Before Marshall, the Supreme Court was the weak sister in the federal trinity. It had modest authority and commanded little respect. It heard only about six cases a year, and none of them were of great importance. Being a justice was no fun; they had to ride horseback around the country, officiating as appeals judges in taverns. The planners in Washington forgot to build a federal courthouse, and Congress grudgingly allowed the Supreme Court , the U.S. Court of Appeals and the District Court to share a cramped committee room on the ground floor of the Capitol. Its physical location testified to the lowly stature of the nation's highest court.