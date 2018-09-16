What were Israeli Arabs doing during the Yom Kippur War? They were helping their country

Zouabi told me that he and Allon spoke with each other by phone at least twice a day since the war began. On the second day of the war, Zouabi held a rally in the Arab city, he said, “to express support for the state.” Six hundred residents turned up. The rally was clearly expedient politically in the charged circumstances; Israel was at war with Arab states and the authorities were closely watching. (It would be learned from Syrian military maps left behind on the Golan battlefield that the only specific objective designated by Syria inside Israel was Nazareth.) But Zouabi offered an insight that sounded more like empathy than expedience. “Israeli Arabs appreciate that the Jews have sent their children to war,” he said, “while we sit home at night and count our children.”