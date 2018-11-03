A note to readers about our endorsements in Los Angeles Times en Español

The Times’ endorsement decisions are made by an editorial board led by Nicholas Goldberg, editor of the editorial pages. The board chooses which offices and ballot measures to consider, and members then research the issues in depth and interview officials, academics, constituents and others with expertise in the relevant areas. The board then invites each candidate, as well as proponents and opponents of each ballot measure, to meet with them to discuss the campaign and the issues. After finishing this reporting, the board deliberates and reaches a decision on each race before writing and publishing its endorsement. Endorsement decisions are made independently of The Times’ news staff.