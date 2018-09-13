One-third of American schools still contain asbestos. That's unconscionable

We already know there is asbestos in schools. The EPA reported to Congress in 1984 that “most” of the country’s approximately 107,000 primary and secondary schools, as well as 733,000 public and commercial buildings, contained asbestos. That was 34 years ago, and nothing has improved since then. A more recent investigation commissioned by U.S. Sens. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) found that more than two-thirds of the country’s state education agencies reported having schools that contain asbestos.