Does the Indian Child Welfare Act protect tribal interests at the expense of children?

In October 2017, the Brackeens, along with other foster families, filed a federal lawsuit. As it happened, the New Mexico couple backed out of adopting Baby A.L.M., and tribal officials withdrew their objections to the Brackeens’ adoption as well. Nine days short of the child’s third birthday, Baby A.L.M. was adopted by the Brackeens. But they proceeded with the lawsuit, not least because even after an adoption, the rules for Indian kids are different. Although most adoptions can be reversed only up to six months after placement, Indian children can be taken from an adoptive home up to two years later, if an Indian family emerges to take the child.