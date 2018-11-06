There's a rational, evidence-based argument for optimism for humankind. Really

To be sure, long-range prediction is hardly an exact science — and others insist we are headed for the collapse of civilization. So what makes this optimistic prediction about our values scientific rather than just idealistic? It reflects how humans are likely to adapt to the predictable conditions of the near and distant future. Increasing population puts pressure on us to improve quality of life in all regions. Infinite growth is impossible. So we will respond, as other human societies have done, by balancing our relationship with nature and with each other.