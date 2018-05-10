Rushing foster kids into quick adoptions isn't always in their best interest

Though we know these things happen, no national study has ever identified the number of adoptions from foster care that fall apart, nor the number of adoptive parents who, unable to manage their children's behaviors, place children in informal arrangements in other homes. (There have been small, local studies, but they vary widely in their estimates.) The Department of Health and Human Services simply concedes that it can't figure it out because after an adoption is finalized, records are closed and names or Social Social Security numbers may be changed. In other words, a family's privacy rights after an adoption is preventing our foster care system from knowing whether these arrangements actually work.