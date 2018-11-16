Jonestown victims drew public scorn, but now we know the story of their betrayal

Even as the news media prompted public scorn for Jones’ victims, their bodies lay in the searing equatorial sun for four days while the United States and Guyana squabbled over what to do with them. The U.S. pressured Guyana to bulldoze the dead into a mass grave — but Guyana refused to clean up what it saw as an American mess. By the time U.S. soldiers bagged the bodies and flew them to Dover Air Force base in Delaware, they were so badly decomposed that forensic examiners could identify only 69% of the victims. Of these, roughly half were buried by their relatives; other families were so ashamed of their link to the “suicidal cult” that they refused to accept the remains of their loved ones. Several cemeteries refused to accept the remaining 409 bodies because of the stigma of Jonestown — and vociferous objections from neighbors — before Evergreen Cemetery in East Oakland agreed to bury them.