Californians, like polar bears, have something to fear as Arctic ice melts

No one knows exactly how melting sea ice will factor into this alarming scenario, but its correlation with big fires tells us that it will be a factor. With the Arctic warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, the northern seas are likely to be mostly ice-free in summer by midcentury. Will this mean more "ridiculously resilient ridges"? A jet stream that simply stops swirling across California in anything like the pattern, and carrying the rains, we used to know? Fire seasons that never end?