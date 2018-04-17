Don't call us 'Cali.' We're California, thank you

What is it about California that we are always trying to reduce it? Why do we fall back on the stereotype that we are not quite serious? Just consider some other nicknames for the whole state and its communities: Left Coast, Lotus Land, Berzerkeley, La La Land. Since 1968, we have suffered the official puffery of "the Golden State" — Bear Flag State would be a much better official nickname — and the more vernacular choices descend into self-ridicule.