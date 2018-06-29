Justices are supposed to be above partisan politics. They aren't, even in retirement

Currently, all federal judges — including Supreme Court justices — may retire under the Rule of 80, which is reached by adding one’s years of service on the federal bench to one’s age (after 65). This is a good deal for all federal judges, who may continue to draw their full salary and serve on lower courts as much or as little as they desire. Supreme Court justices get the additional benefit of an office at the Supreme Court, a law clerk to assist them in their work and invitations to events such as inaugurations and State of the Union addresses. Justice Stanley Reed retired in 1957 but took advantage of these benefits until his death in 1980.