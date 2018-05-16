Tom Wolfe, the consummate New Yorker, found his subject and voice in California

Wolfe took the measure of New York as a young reporter at the New York Herald Tribune and realized that everything novel he observed there was just a facsimile of the real changes taking place on the West Coast. While covering the 1963 New York Auto Show for the newspaper, Wolfe gravitated to the tricked-out, pinstriped custom cars created by L.A. natives Ed "Big Daddy" Roth, Dale Alexander and George Barris. He compared Roth's custom cars to the enigmatic statues of Easter Island: "Suddenly you come upon the astonishing objects, and then you have to figure out how they got there and why they're there." Wolfe sold Esquire on the idea of a much larger article, and flew to Los Angeles to observe "Kustom Kulture" firsthand. It became the anchor piece for his essay collection, "The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby."