We are impatient children. Of course the web pacifies us with puppies

According to a recent study by Pew Research Center, 25% of all U.S. adults are "constantly online" and 77% of all Americans go online multiple times a day. With this kind of immersive mind-meld in full effect, our attention spans dry up and the glitches become harder to bear. In his bestselling book "The Shallows," Nicholas Carr posits that as technology provides ever-more stimulation, we find ourselves panicked by "dead air." A 404 Error page isn't a comforting notification or a useful alert. It's a crisis. There's nothing for us to click or read or buy, and we don't know how to handle it.