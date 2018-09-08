Don't let Colin Kaepernick's message get swamped by the Nike swoosh

Colin Kaepernick’s status as a global cultural icon of resistance has never seemed more secure. After two years of being seen as a symbol of radical dissent, and after one season of being shut out of the National Football League for daring to use the national anthem as a vehicle to protest police violence and racial inequity, he has reemerged this week with an explosive impact, as the face — and voice — of the 30th anniversary of Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign.