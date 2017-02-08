Patt Morrison asks: Xavier Becerra, California's new attorney general and point man in its battle with Trump

Longtime Democratic congressman Xavier Becerra has come home to California — and to a battle, one at least as big as any he’s fought in Washington, D.C. He was Gov. Jerry Brown’s surprise appointment to fill the job of California attorney general, after Kamala Harris left the post when she was elected a United States senator. California has been in President Donald Trump’s crosshairs. He told Fox News that “California in many ways is out of control,” and that defunding “sanctuary cities” could be a “weapon” to bring them to heel. He lost the state to Hillary Clinton by more than 4 million votes — many of which he claims, wrongly, were cast illegally. His immigration policies could restore widespread workplace sweeps. All of this has generated new states’-rights thinking, very different from the one more than a half-century ago, and as the chief lawyer for the nation’s biggest state, Becerra is at its forefront.

The 10th Amendment says “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Has that one taken on new significance for you?

Not new significance, but certainly significance because traditionally, we’ve seen the 10th Amendment used to try to keep people away from exercising their rights. In this case we’re trying to keep the federal government away from depriving people of their rights.

And how can your office do that?

We will stand up and defend the people of the state of California from any intrusion that is unconstitutional by the federal government. So if the federal government would like to tell us how to perform our public safety requirements, we’ll tell them, thanks but that’s up to us. If they want to tell us how we should go about providing for the general welfare for the people of California, we’ll tell them, thanks for the advice but that’s up to us.

We have any number of areas where it seems like the new administration in Washington, D.C., has decided that it can tell the states best how to run the lives of their people. We’re going to be sure to let them know, you’re welcome to help us, but that’s up to us.

President Trump ordered that so-called “sanctuary cities” like Los Angeles be punished by withholding federal money, and he intends to carry out a mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

First, the role of immigration is one that is the province of the federal government, and I respect that, and recognize that we have a broken immigration system. We are prepared to work with the federal government to make sure that our country and our state operate in a reasonable way when it comes to immigration. On the second point, it’s important to note that we pay federal taxes to the treasury in Washington, D.C., in a far greater amount than we ever get back, so we’re not interested in being deprived of even more resources simply because the new administration may not like the way we are handling the affairs of the state of California. We respect what the federal government is entitled to do when it involves the issue of immigration, so long as they do it and abide by the Constitution of the United States.

As an Angeleno, you know that the LAPD issued Special Order 40 decades ago under Chief Daryl F. Gates, which said it is not the job of the LAPD to stop people and question their immigration status.

What we should be doing is letting law enforcement take care of public safety day to day. I think most of us would agree we don’t have enough police patrolling our streets and getting to know the people in our neighborhoods. The last thing we need is for the federal government to say, Oh, by the way, can you take on the duties that are really things we should be doing?

So for all the different reasons, we have a right to say to the federal government, hands off.

How far do you think this is going to go?

That’s really more up to the federal government. An executive order by the president of the United States is not a statute, it’s not a law, it doesn’t rise anywhere close to being like a law, and it certainly comes nowhere close to being similar to the Constitution.

So we’re going to make sure California abides by federal law and abides by the Constitutions of the United States and California, but we’re not required to abide by an edict by a president simply because the president says he wants us to do something.

Did any of this come up when Gov. Jerry Brown talked to you about taking the appointment as attorney general?

There was no doubt that where we would head as a state was on the governor’s mind when we discussed this. It just so happens I agreed with pretty much everything he wanted to raise with me. I know that the governor has made it very clear he’s going to take a very impassioned stand in protecting all the gains that California has made.

We didn’t become the sixth economic power in the world as a standalone state simply by sitting back and letting others do something for us. We’re going to grow in our vitality and diversity. We’re just not going to stop.

There are some in California, as you know, who think seceding would be a good idea. Standalone California sounds good to them.

I’m not interested in watching California break up or break away. I just want to make sure that when we’re doing something that’s worked, that someone doesn’t get in the way simply because they think they’ve got a better idea. We have our warts and we continue to perfect some of the things that we’ve done that haven’t been right, but I will tell you this — the sun does shine in California.

There’s another area where as you know federal and state law are at loggerheads and that’s legal marijuana. What plans are ramping up for defending that particular state law against federal policy?