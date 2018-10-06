For sexual assault survivors, the Kavanaugh confirmation is a hell made of ice, not fire

Regular men too force us to acknowledge them. When walking alone early in the morning or waiting for the bus late at night, they whisper or shout things. If we ignore them, they escalate. They demand to be seen, even as they terrify us. We exaggerate, right? This doesn’t happen all that often, right? Men can’t see street harassment because when you are with us, it rarely happens — I’ll repeat — because you are with us. The fact that it is invisible to you does not negate the fact that it happens to many of us every week of our lives.