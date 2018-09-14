Why 2035 is too soon for everyone to be driving electric cars

Climate change activists want the production of gas-powered cars to end by 2035. But they don’t seem to be asking: Can we really do this? Can we, say, build an electric car with solar panels? What will we do with the millions of regular cars that are built in the next 17 years? Just how much power can we obtain through wind and solar? Hydroelectric power is clean, but no one wants to build more dams. Also, nuclear power seems to be off the table. How much does natural gas pollute?