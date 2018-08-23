An Air Force general's misguided Christian nationalist beliefs

To the editor: The U.S. Air Force has had a mixed past in regard to the imposition of fundamentalist Christian principles on the rank and file.
Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, the installation commander at Edwards Air Force Base who created a website promoting his brand of Christianity, should know that his faith is not under attack. It is simply getting pushback when it crosses a line drawn by our Constitution. No Christians are being martyred in America; they are only challenged to engage in dialogue by those who reject the sola scriptura literalism that folks like the general impose as their brand of truth.
Our nation’s founding principles are not biblical. While our founding fathers believed in God, they built a firewall into the Constitution to prevent the creation of a theocracy in America.
Teichert is a Christian nationalist whose fundamentalist zeal is not only misplaced, but presumes that all of us must believe as he believes.
Ted Furlow, Long Beach
