Amanda Knox owes only gratitude to Trump, not her vote

To the editor: Thanks to Amanda Knox for her op-ed article that clearly identified the distinction between loyalty to principle and loyalty to a person, as well as the ramifications of that distinction. (“Donald Trump supported me when I was wrongly accused of murder. What do I owe him?” Opinion, May 4)

Just as Knox can express gratitude to President Trump, who supported her during her murder trial and imprisonment in Italy, while endorsing Hillary Clinton, we can love the ideals upon which our country was founded without being required to love the flawed men who established and upheld this democracy.

Similarly, it allows us, as members and supporters of our democracy, to respect our political offices without having to respect the people who hold those offices — including Trump and his myriad party-over-country loyalists.

Ronel Kelmen Wright, El Segundo

..

To the editor: I can’t believe that Knox endorsed Clinton and not Trump in 2016. Her life was on the line in Italy, and Trump stood up for her because he believed in her innocence. Where is her honor?

If his politics and style did not agree with hers, she should have just stood in silence. You don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

Ed Levy, Indio

