It wasn't poor training that led to a mentally ill inmate's death. It was a lack of humanity by his jailers.

To the editor: As the father of a daughter with special needs, this shakes me to my core. For the San Luis Obispo County jailers to shackle a naked and schizophrenic Andrew Holland to a chair for two days, covered in his own filth, with minimal food and water is reprehensible. (“Naked, filthy and strapped to a chair for 46 hours: a mentally ill inmate's last days,” Aug. 23)

And this happened after Holland was in isolation for 10 days. His parents were not allowed to visit him or give him the medication he needed. Why?

According to your reporting, this was the third death of an inmate in San Luis Obispo County in nine months. For the county to pay out $5 million before the parents even filed a claim or a lawsuit speaks volumes.

To know this happens in California is beyond depressing. My heart goes out to Holland’s parents.

Rob Shanahan, Venice

To the editor: The article describes the condition of Holland just prior to his death as “naked, filthy and strapped to a chair.” The caption below his picture states, “Andrew Holland’s death shows how county jails are struggling to properly care for mentally ill inmates.”

The jail staff were torturing and dehumanizing this young man. If this is an example of the struggle to properly care for mentally ill inmates, all inmates with mental health issues are at grave risk.

I hope the people responsible for this cruel treatment will be prosecuted.

Judy Melton, Pasadena

To the editor: According to the county Sheriff’s Department, Holland’s death was due to “poor communication.”

Seriously? How about a complete and utter lack of any shred of humanity on the jailers’ part?

We need our police and jailers to be human beings first. Had they shown even an ounce of compassion, Holland might still be alive today.

They should lose their jobs.

Mary Ellen Barnes, San Pedro

