This will end just like it did with Clarence Thomas: We'll get another lifetime conservative justice

Now we’re in 2018. After all the hullabaloo dies down, Judge Brett Kavanaugh will likely be confirmed to the Supreme Court by the Senate. Given what is happening right now, I will not be surprised if Kavanaugh takes this same attitude toward the Democrats. Therefore, even if the Democrats are successful in taking over either the House or Senate in the 2018 midterm election, Justice Kavanaugh’s and Thomas’ votes will probably define what this country will be like for years to come.